Hybrid

4.7 85 reviews

Captain's Cake

Calculated from 85 reviews

Captain's Cake

Captain’s Cake by The Captain’s Connection is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG. With bright citrus terpenes on the nose and palate, and a sweet doughy earth aroma, Captain’s Cake is a crowd-pleaser with enjoyable relaxing effects. This strain is euphoric and easy on the limbs in small doses, but can get rather sedating with heavy consumption. Enjoy the laid-back energy of Captain’s Cake into the evening to set you up for a good night’s rest.  

Effects

62 people reported 468 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 77%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 40%
Focused 35%
Stress 43%
Depression 33%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

85

Find Captain's Cake nearby

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Captain's Cake

Products with Captain's Cake

Show all

Most popular in