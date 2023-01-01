stock photo similar to Cara Cara
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Cara Cara

Cara Cara is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Mimosa. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cara Cara, also known as Cara Cara Pie, is a creation by 7 Leaf OK, a local community of growers who are passionate about their dedication to their patients. Cara Cara is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cara Cara effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cara Cara when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by 7 Leaf OK, Cara Cara features flavors like fruity, citrus and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cara Cara typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cara Cara can be cultivated indoors, outdoors and in the greenhouse, where the plants will need a flowering time of about 60 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cara Cara, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

