Hybrid

4.7 9 reviews

Chem Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners

Chem Cookies
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Chem Cookies crosses Chemdog #4 and GSC to produce tightly packed buds with lime green with purple accents. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors that also offer notes of coffee and plums. Expect to be stoned from your head to your toes, making this a perfect strain for more experienced consumers with a developed tolerance.

Reviews

9

All I can say is: WOW. As a seasoned cannabis user, I am amazed at this strain’s ability to fuck me up in the best way possible. My favorite physical effect of cannabis in general is that euphoric headband glow feeling, and Chem Cookies provides that with one fat rip. But don’t stop there. Keep smok...
A heavy hitting indica dominant hybrid. Tried a gram and man oh man, just that small package stunk up my entire room. A superb body high with no heavy sedation and some cerebral stimulation. Smokes amazing in a bong!!!
Great balanced hybrid! Pleasant Pointe of body and head high, notes of citrus and sweet and sour, very resinous great for rosin
This strain helps regulate my autonomic nervous system which doesn’t work correctly due to dysautonomia. Medical cannabis, and this strain particularly, seems to level out my system that is so broken. What years of pills couldn’t do, this strain is helping. I hope it’s around a long time.
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Chem Cookies

Most popular in