- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Chem Cookies crosses Chemdog #4 and GSC to produce tightly packed buds with lime green with purple accents. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors that also offer notes of coffee and plums. Expect to be stoned from your head to your toes, making this a perfect strain for more experienced consumers with a developed tolerance.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
