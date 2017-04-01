ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

Relaxed 66%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 35%
Stress 35%
Pain 33%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 23%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
MK Ultra
parent
Strain
Cold Creek Kush

