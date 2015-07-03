ChemWreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Lionhart. The combination of Chemdawg and Trainwreck genetics gives way to a pungent aroma of diesel fumes that produces flavors of lemon, citrus, and pine. The potent effects of ChemWreck are uplifting and energetic, providing creative stimulation and deep relaxation without putting you to sleep.
