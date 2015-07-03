ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 26 reviews

ChemWreck

ChemWreck

ChemWreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Lionhart. The combination of Chemdawg and Trainwreck genetics gives way to a pungent aroma of diesel fumes that produces flavors of lemon, citrus, and pine. The potent effects of ChemWreck are uplifting and energetic, providing creative stimulation and deep relaxation without putting you to sleep.

Effects

Happy 75%
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 45%
Stress 45%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Pain 25%
Dry mouth 15%
Anxious 10%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 5%
Dry eyes 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

Lineage

Trainwreck
Chemdog
ChemWreck

