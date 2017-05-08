ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Chocolate OG
Indica

4.8 39 reviews

Chocolate OG

Chocolate OG

Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.    

Effects

27 people reported 235 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 77%
Euphoric 74%
Sleepy 51%
Hungry 48%
Depression 44%
Stress 37%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 29%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 3%

Reviews

39

Chocolate cannabis strains

Lineage

Strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
Chocolate OG

Products with Chocolate OG

