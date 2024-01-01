stock photo similar to Chocoloco
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Chocoloco

Chocoloco is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolope and Thai Sativa. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Chocoloco is a fruity and spicy strain that has a chocolate, earthy, and citrus flavor and aroma. Chocoloco is 20% THC, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chocoloco effects include feeling happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chocoloco when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Chocoloco features flavors like coffee, nutty, and chestnut. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocoloco typically ranges from $30-$40 per eighth. Chocoloco has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your mood and creativity. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of energy and fun. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocoloco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

