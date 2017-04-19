King Kong, mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid with head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong may offer uplifting and focused effects to be enjoyed any time of the day.
