ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. King Kong
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of King Kong

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 160 reviews

King Kong

aka King Kong OG, King Kong Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 160 reviews

King Kong

King Kong, mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid with head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong may offer uplifting and focused effects to be enjoyed any time of the day.

Effects

Show all

95 people reported 707 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 38%
Focused 30%
Pain 34%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

160

write a review

Find King Kong nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry King Kong nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Chronic
parent
Strain
King Kong

Products with King Kong

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for King Kong nearby.

Most popular in