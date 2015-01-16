ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chucky's Bride
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chucky's Bride

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.7 7 reviews

Chucky's Bride

Chucky's Bride

Chucky’s Bride is a cross of Exodus Cheese and Cinderella 99 bred by Eskobar Seeds. This sativa-dominant hybrid gives off an exotic mixture of sharp flavors. Cinderella 99’s tropical aroma of sweet citrus and pineapple blend with the pungent notes of skunky cheese that have become synonymous with Cheese strains. The unique terpene profile leads a charge of uplifting and creative effects that stimulate the appetite and ward off depression.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

write a review

Find Chucky's Bride nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chucky's Bride nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Chucky's Bride
User uploaded image of Chucky's Bride

Lineage

First strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Chucky's Bride

Products with Chucky's Bride

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chucky's Bride nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Spirit of ’76, Blue Knight, Alpha Blue, Sugar Black Rose, and Chucky’s Bride
New Strains Alert: Spirit of ’76, Blue Knight, Alpha Blue, Sugar Black Rose, and Chucky’s Bride
The 7 best strains for high movie watching
The 7 best strains for high movie watching