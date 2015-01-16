Chucky’s Bride is a cross of Exodus Cheese and Cinderella 99 bred by Eskobar Seeds. This sativa-dominant hybrid gives off an exotic mixture of sharp flavors. Cinderella 99’s tropical aroma of sweet citrus and pineapple blend with the pungent notes of skunky cheese that have become synonymous with Cheese strains. The unique terpene profile leads a charge of uplifting and creative effects that stimulate the appetite and ward off depression.
