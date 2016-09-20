ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 90 reviews

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 90 reviews

Citrix is a hybrid cannabis strain that draws its genetics from a flavorful Grapefruit mother and a resinous LA Confidential male. Named for its intense orange aroma, Citrix entices the senses before drawing you into its active, clear-headed euphoria. If Citrix makes it into your garden, the telltale signs of a good phenotype include a pungent aroma, disease resistance, heavy yields, rapid vegetative growth, and a dense bud structure.

Effects

62 people reported 421 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 40%
Focused 37%
Stress 41%
Depression 40%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

90

Photos

Lineage

Grapefruit
LA Confidential
