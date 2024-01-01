Collie Walker
Collie Walker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Northern Lights. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, providing a balanced and versatile cannabis experience. Collie Walker is highly regarded for its exceptional potency and rich terpene profile. Collie Walker boasts an impressive THC content that typically ranges from 22% to 28%, making this strain more suitable for experienced cannabis consumers who can appreciate its robust effects. It is known to deliver a euphoric and uplifting high, followed by a deep sense of relaxation. This makes Collie Walker a great choice for users seeking both mental stimulation and physical tranquility. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Collie Walker to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and stress. Its well-rounded effects can provide relief for a variety of conditions, making it a valuable option in the medical cannabis world. Collie Walker features flavors like diesel, pine, and hints of citrus, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its soothing and calming properties. The average price of Collie Walker typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, reflecting its higher THC content and premium quality. This strain's potency and effects make it a sought-after choice for those looking to experience the full spectrum of cannabis experiences. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Collie Walker, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this exceptional hybrid strain.
Buy strains with similar effects to Collie WalkerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Collie Walker products near you
Similar to Collie Walker near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—