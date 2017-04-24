ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookie Breath
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cookie Breath

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 21 reviews

Cookie Breath

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 21 reviews

Cookie Breath
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 30% THC.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

21

write a review

Find Cookie Breath nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cookie Breath nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cookie Breath
User uploaded image of Cookie Breath
User uploaded image of Cookie Breath

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cookie Breath

Products with Cookie Breath

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cookie Breath nearby.

Most popular in