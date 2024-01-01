Couch Lock
aka Couchlock
Couch Lock is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Afghani. This strain is 15% sativa and 85% indica. Couch Lock is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Couch Lock typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Couch Lock’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Couch Lock, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
