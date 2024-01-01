stock photo similar to Couch Lock
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Couch Lock

aka Couchlock

Couch Lock is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Afghani. This strain is 15% sativa and 85% indica. Couch Lock is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Couch Lock typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Couch Lock’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Couch Lock, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Couch Lock

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Couch Lock products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Couch Lock near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight