  3. Crown Royale
Indica

4.7 31 reviews

Crown Royale

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 31 reviews

Crown Royale

Crown Royale is a sweet indica-dominant hybrid that blends the best of parent strains Blueberry and Purple Kush together. This flower is a feast for the eyes with bright purple hues and deep green foliage. Just as delightful on the palate, Crown Royale exhibits notes of the forest floor with piney aromas and a telltale berry tartness. These scents show up in the flavor as a sweeter, fruiter pine. Enjoy this strain for pervasive physical effects that dull pain, nausea, and stress.    

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 230 effects
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 44%
Hungry 36%
Pain 56%
Anxiety 52%
Stress 40%
Insomnia 36%
Muscle spasms 32%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

31

Show all

Avatar for okiseeyou
Member since 2016
One of my favorite strains to date. This stuff makes you HORRRRRRNY!!! I mean, the wall looks sexy, horny... Very relaxing. Euphoria to the max. Easy to focus, almost makes you a genius. After a few bits and 20 minutes you will pass out! I have yet to try it in the morning or on a stressful day time...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for danamal
Member since 2016
I am a second year grower still learning as I go. I’ve followed the guidance of my local hydroponic store and use their recommended products for feeding etc... I grew this strain and wow, the results blew me away! Not only was the yield amazing, the quality of the buds surpassed my expectations. I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for trex80
Member since 2016
Pure relax, no cerebral paranoia , good for insomnia , back pain .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for berry35
Member since 2014
Oh my GOD. This strain is absolutely marvelous. I didn't even know it was an indica because a friend just mentioned the strain after I asked "ok seriously what is this incredible stuff we just smoked?" Relieved my back pain, head pain, neck pain, generally all muscle pain and a headache. My body wa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Aizance
Member since 2017
I don't know what states the flavors, but this is the most flowery tasting strain I have ever had. I feel super relaxed and chill after just smoking one bong bowl. I will update this after smoking more. I have now smoked a Kiefer layered 2nd bowl, and I am in the absolutely best movie watching high....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Crown Royale nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crown Royale nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Crown Royale

Products with Crown Royale

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Crown Royale nearby.

