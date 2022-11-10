Crumpets
Crumpets effects are mostly calming.
Crumpets potency is higher THC than average.
Crumpets is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, sleepy, and talkative. Crumpets has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Crumpets, before let us know! Leave a review.
Crumpets sensations
Crumpets helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
