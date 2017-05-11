Dakini Kush is the heavy indica-dominant cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Hindu Kush. This strain’s sweet and herbaceous flavors leave the taste of hops, caramel, and berry on the palate. Dakini Kush offers traditional, if not heavier than average, effects that elevate the mind and relax the body. This strain is a quality choice at the end of the day to enhance mood, diminish pain, and promote rest. Dakini Kush has a healthy yield and a quick nine week flowering time.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
23
Cartoas
Blaze_420
CannaM1Z
DrHookandtheMedicineShow
SeanS2345
Find Dakini Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dakini Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Dakini Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Dakini Kush nearby.