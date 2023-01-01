Dawg Daze
Dawg Daze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Star Dawg and Highwayman. This strain is a balanced and versatile choice that will make you feel relaxed and uplifted. Dawg Daze is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dawg Daze effects include creative, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dawg Daze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Superflux, Dawg Daze features flavors like fruit, pine, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Dawg Daze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful smoke that will make you feel like a true hybrid, getting a strong base of relaxation from the Star Dawg but an uplifted mental state thanks to the Highwayman. Dawg Daze is part of the Superflux series by Superflux, a collection of high-quality strains that are grown with care and passion. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dawg Daze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
