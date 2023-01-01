Diesel Cake
Diesel Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Sour Diesel. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Diesel Cake is a fuel and vanilla strain that has a diesel and vanilla flavor with hints of sweetness and nuttiness. It also features a stimulating and uplifting high that can help with fatigue, depression, and creativity. Diesel Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diesel Cake effects include feeling energetic, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diesel Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Autumn Brands, Diesel Cake features flavors like fuel, vanilla, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Diesel Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Diesel Cake has frosty and fluffy buds that have light green tones with orange hairs. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed in the morning or afternoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diesel Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
