stock photo similar to Divine Kush Breath
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Divine Kush Breath

Divine Kush Breath is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Kush Breath and Divine Gelato #3. This strain is a divine cross that has a gelato-forward nose with loud, gassy terps. Divine Kush Breath is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Divine Kush Breath effects include sedation, pain relief, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Divine Kush Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and inflammation. Bred by Nomad Extracts, Divine Kush Breath features flavors like vanilla, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Divine Kush Breath typically ranges from $20-$25 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful indica that can help you unwind and ease your discomfort. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divine Kush Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight