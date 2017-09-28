ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 81 reviews

Donna OG

aka Donna OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 81 reviews

Donna OG

Donna OG is a 50/50 hybrid cross between two OG varieties, resulting in a powerful strain with a sweet, pine aroma. Vector Beans of Cannagen Consulting in Los Angeles created Donna OG by combining Mary OG with Larry OG, and then backcrossing once again with a ML11 phenotype of the Mary OG. Donna OG blooms in purple hues, growing tightly and compactly under a blanket of THC-rich resin. Consumers can experience a wide spectrum of effects with Donna OG, including dreamy euphoria, sharpened hunger, and relaxing sedation.

Effects

47 people reported 372 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 57%
Creative 42%
Hungry 38%
Euphoric 36%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 31%
Stress 29%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

81

Lineage

Strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Strain
Donna OG

