Donna OG is a 50/50 hybrid cross between two OG varieties, resulting in a powerful strain with a sweet, pine aroma. Vector Beans of Cannagen Consulting in Los Angeles created Donna OG by combining Mary OG with Larry OG, and then backcrossing once again with a ML11 phenotype of the Mary OG. Donna OG blooms in purple hues, growing tightly and compactly under a blanket of THC-rich resin. Consumers can experience a wide spectrum of effects with Donna OG, including dreamy euphoria, sharpened hunger, and relaxing sedation.
