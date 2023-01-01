stock photo similar to Dosado Sherbert
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Dosado Sherbert

Dosado Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosido and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dosado Sherbert is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 18%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Dosado Sherbert features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Dosado Sherbert typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Dosado Sherbert's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosado Sherbert, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Dosado Sherbert

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dosado Sherbert products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dosado Sherbert near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight