Dosado Sherbert
Dosado Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosido and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dosado Sherbert is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 18%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Dosado Sherbert features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Dosado Sherbert typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Dosado Sherbert's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosado Sherbert, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
