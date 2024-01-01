stock photo similar to Double Dare
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%

Double Dare

Double Dare is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Double Dream and Golden Goat. This strain is approximately 60% sativa and 40% indica. Double Dare brings together the best of both worlds, providing a balanced experience that's perfect for various occasions. With its well-rounded genetics, Double Dare delivers a unique combination of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Its uplifting sativa genetics are complemented by the soothing qualities of indica, creating a harmonious and versatile experience. This makes Double Dare an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Double Dare boasts a THC content that typically ranges around 18-22%, ensuring a potent yet manageable high. This makes it an ideal strain for those looking to enjoy a relaxing and euphoric experience without becoming overwhelmingly intoxicated. Leafly customers frequently report that the effects of Double Dare include a sense of euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. These effects make it suitable for various activities, from creative endeavors to socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Double Dare to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression. The balanced effects of this strain can help alleviate negative feelings while promoting a more positive and relaxed mindset. Bred by an experienced breeder, Double Dare offers a complex flavor profile that includes hints of citrus, tropical fruit, and herbal undertones. These flavors come together to create a satisfying and enjoyable smoking experience. The dominant terpene in Double Dare is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and potentially sedative effects. Myrcene is known for its calming properties, making it a key player in the strain's overall experience. The average price of Double Dare typically ranges from $30-$45 per eighth, reflecting its quality and balanced effects. This strain's versatility and unique combination of genetics contribute to its popularity among cannabis enthusiasts. Double Dare is more than just a strain; it's an invitation to explore the harmonious blend of effects that result from its well-thought-out genetic lineage. Whether you're seeking creative inspiration or a moment of relaxation, Double Dare has something to offer for everyone. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Double Dare, don't hesitate to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Double Dare

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Double Dare products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Double Dare near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.