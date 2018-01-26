Dr. Quantum is an indica-dominant cross of Dr. Who and Quantum Kush, and it strikes a balance between potency and playfulness. The strain hits fast with a heady, giggly buzz that is easy on the body. Dr. Quantum has a deep citrus perfume aroma with earthy, floral undertones. Utilize this strain to release stress and indulge in the carefree whimsy only cannabis can offer.
