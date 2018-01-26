ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dr. Quantum
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Dr. Quantum
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Dr. Quantum

Dr. Quantum

Dr. Quantum is an indica-dominant cross of Dr. Who and Quantum Kush, and it strikes a balance between potency and playfulness. The strain hits fast with a heady, giggly buzz that is easy on the body. Dr. Quantum has a deep citrus perfume aroma with earthy, floral undertones. Utilize this strain to release stress and indulge in the carefree whimsy only cannabis can offer.    

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

write a review

Find Dr. Quantum nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dr. Quantum nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Quantum Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Dr. Who
parent
Strain
Dr. Quantum

Products with Dr. Quantum

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dr. Quantum nearby.