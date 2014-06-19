Dream Berry is a sweet, fruity cross between Blue Dream and Blackberry. Its calming indica qualities prevail over its sativa genetics. The breeders at Apothecary Genetics recommend a short 6 to 7 week flowering time for indoor gardens, or the end of September for outdoor cultivators.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
38
Find Dream Berry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dream Berry nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Dream Berry
Hang tight. We're looking for Dream Berry nearby.