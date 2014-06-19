ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dream Berry is a sweet, fruity cross between Blue Dream and Blackberry. Its calming indica qualities prevail over its sativa genetics. The breeders at Apothecary Genetics recommend a short 6 to 7 week flowering time for indoor gardens, or the end of September for outdoor cultivators. 

26 people reported 161 effects
Relaxed 80%
Hungry 50%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 42%
Euphoric 38%
Pain 26%
Depression 19%
Fatigue 19%
Lack of appetite 19%
Stress 19%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%

Lineage

Blackberry
Blue Dream
Dream Berry

New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen
New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen
Try These Cannabis-Infused Fall Punch Recipes That Use Fruity Strains
Try These Cannabis-Infused Fall Punch Recipes That Use Fruity Strains

