Sativa

4.6 69 reviews

Durban Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 69 reviews

Durban Cookies

Durban Cookies is the Durban Poison-dominant phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its invigorating mental energy and medical-grade body buzz, Durban Cookies offers a more energizing experience with powerful pain relieving qualities, making this sativa-dominant strain a top choice for patients treating aches throughout the day.

Effects

54 people reported 402 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 48%
Focused 38%
Pain 40%
Stress 37%
Depression 33%
Headaches 18%
Anxiety 18%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

69

Avatar for AZK1
Member since 2017
REVIEW FROM A GRANDMA WITH BACK & NECK ISSUES: My medical issues come from multiple surgeries including back & neck and symptoms of Lupus that can leave me spacey & depressed. Now! About Durban Cookies: I knew I liked Durban Poison so I figured this would be about the same. Boy, was I wrong! Th...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for LostCauses
Member since 2015
I found it effective for pain relief and overall calming effect, but in terms of productivity I don't recommend this strain... I know a lot of people think a bag of weed is just a bag of weed, but when you really use your products for different purposes it makes a difference and First Class Releaf h...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Yonex420
Member since 2016
Just tried this out & it's exactly as described. I have a mild yet relaxing buzz throughout my body, yet very clear headed & not lethargic nor sleepy. Def a good strain for the daytime or with friends to have a good time.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for thateastonkid
Member since 2018
//From someone with Tourette’s, mood disorders, and EDNOS// Definitely now one of my favorite strains to smoke after a bad mental health day. Took my horrible mood and made me significantly happier in the matter of a couple hits. As for my Tourette’s, it also helped a lot but I did tic a couple time...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for DayTripper7711
Member since 2014
The headiest GSC rendition I've had. The mental buzz was a bit off putting at first but the effects started to even out with time. A great Sativa for anyone who's a cookie fan.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Durban Cookies

