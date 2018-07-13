ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Electric Black Mamba
Electric Black Mamba

Electric Black Mamba is an indica-dominant strain bred from a Black Domina mother and a Purple Diesel male. This 70% indica is perfect for those treating chronic pain or insomnia, and its high concentration of the terpene myrcene provides you with a “couch-lock” effect. Its dark forest green buds carry a sweet blackberry aroma with notes of skunky hash. Not for the novice grower, this plant demands constant attention and does not like to be overfed. 

Reviews

Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Heavy hitting Indica. Strain made me uplifted & relaxed followed by the heavy body high & sleep. A couple off times when i smoked i did get tingly all over. The packed buds were medium green with dark orange pistils. Buds had fuzzy peach hairs with clear trichomes. Skunky fruit berry was the taste &...
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for 420divinegoddess
Member since 2016
Super for pain! relaxation and insomnia.Heavy med both physically and heavy/relaxing mentally.A1
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for aSuhDude
Member since 2016
i was looking for something new and then i found this strain from the top shelf menu at the delivery place(forgot the name) so i gave a chance to try it. this strain is FIREEEE! This strain was what i was looking for. its good for pain and insomnia def recommend to try it
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kayronik
Member since 2018
Let's just say This is a Good Fix for Insomnia , Goodnight time bud.😴 I did find it to be a bit chokey but not that bad , sweet and fruity.
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for laurynw
Member since 2016
This has been one of my favorite strains. I am totally in love with how it mellows me out and manages my pain. I don't feel too heavy on it though which is especially nice given the amount of relief it provides. I will definitely be getting some more the next time it is available.
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Black Domina
Purple Diesel
