Hybrid

4.5 53 reviews

Elmer's Glue

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Elmer's Glue
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Elmer’s Glue by Relentless Genetics is an embellishment of the potent and famous Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and The White, and it is considered by some to be an improvement on GG4’s flavor and trichome production. Elmer’s Glue retains the sharp pine, astringent, and fuel aromas of its dominant parent while expressing more subtle sweet, earthy notes on the exhale. Beyond this strain’s incredible trichome coverage, the height, yield, and flowering time are relatively average. 

Effects

39 people reported 392 effects
Relaxed 89%
Happy 43%
Uplifted 43%
Euphoric 35%
Hungry 33%
Stress 53%
Pain 51%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 33%
Inflammation 28%
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

53

Avatar for glamourgamer
Member since 2016
Vaporized in a Da Buddha I’m not a fan of gorilla glue on its own. For whatever reason it does not work with my brain as it does others. The addition of the white, changes it completely. I actually like to use this strain with others to make it more uplifting for daytime or with an indica to hel...
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for MeggersB123
Member since 2017
Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? This is what you will be asking yourself when you pucker your lips for the first draw of Elmer's Glue. It is so smooth! Gentle on the lungs and a light taste that doesn't leave your mouth feeling like a bowl of cotton! My first hit had me focused on an a...
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for batbabe32
Member since 2015
I have had a surgery recently and the healing process has caused nausea, high blood pressure and pain. This knock it right out. At the end of the high, I went right to sleep. It smells like pine...lol. Earthy tasting. Wish I took a picture. Great crystal on the buds and a beautiful green.
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kmkfan14
Member since 2014
Dank. 22.6% thc I feel like should've tested higher. Very stoney, would recommend to another high tolerance smoker like myself.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGiggly
Avatar for crehnlund
Member since 2017
If you use a bong be prepared to only do 2 hits. This stuff is potent! I love it, less weed and the better I feel. It’s hard to type but my chronic pain flare up is gone, feel focused.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

User uploaded image of Elmer's Glue
User uploaded image of Elmer's Glue

Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Elmer's Glue

