- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Elmer’s Glue by Relentless Genetics is an embellishment of the potent and famous Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and The White, and it is considered by some to be an improvement on GG4’s flavor and trichome production. Elmer’s Glue retains the sharp pine, astringent, and fuel aromas of its dominant parent while expressing more subtle sweet, earthy notes on the exhale. Beyond this strain’s incredible trichome coverage, the height, yield, and flowering time are relatively average.
