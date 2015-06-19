ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Eugene Cream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Eugene Cream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 22 reviews

Eugene Cream

Eugene Cream

Eugene Cream is an indica-dominant strain grown by Drift Away Farm. Named for its light color and smooth smoke, Eugene Cream inherits its characteristics from a Hash Plant/Big Bud hybrid and a female plant called Queen. Several years of selective breeding gave rise to the stable phenotype that now circulates the Oregon market.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

22

Show all

Avatar for LavenderDreamz
Member since 2016
When you are looking for a smooth, sweet Indica that relaxes and relieves the whole body, then Eugene Cream is the strain for you! I love Eugene Cream to help me sleep, or to reduce any tension in my body! **Ladies** great for menstrual cramps and period discomfort!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for cascadianmass
Member since 2015
This is a strain I keep coming back to, due to its high pinene content. Eugene Cream is very Unique, with fantastic, large buds stinking of a lot of pine, some earth, and a little cheese on the tail end. The high is very heady, and I look forward to this fantastic strain every night that I am in pos...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Rdawg420
Member since 2018
Amazing strain really tasty
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for eugenelegal
Member since 2016
An energizing and inspiring head high. Plenty potent for my taste. In fact, a little too much can induce brain freeze, but that fades quickly. Would buy again. Nice herbal, piney flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for M88
Member since 2016
Very smooth, relaxing and social strain. Excellent for day-time use; a pleasant high but a little too mellow for my palate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Eugene Cream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Eugene Cream nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Eugene Cream
User uploaded image of Eugene Cream
User uploaded image of Eugene Cream
User uploaded image of Eugene Cream
User uploaded image of Eugene Cream
User uploaded image of Eugene Cream

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
Eugene Cream

Products with Eugene Cream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Eugene Cream nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More
New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More