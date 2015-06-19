Eugene Cream is an indica-dominant strain grown by Drift Away Farm. Named for its light color and smooth smoke, Eugene Cream inherits its characteristics from a Hash Plant/Big Bud hybrid and a female plant called Queen. Several years of selective breeding gave rise to the stable phenotype that now circulates the Oregon market.
