Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG combine to create Flaming Cookies, a potent indica strain that delivers a thick fog of cerebral euphoria. Woody, earthy, and diesel flavors give away this strain’s OG lineage, with an added hint of minty eucalyptus. Scorching orange hairs burst from this indica’s dark buds, giving the flowers themselves an almost fire-like appearance.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
21
Photos
Lineage
