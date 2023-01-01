Purple Flamingo
aka Purple Flamingo Kush
Purple Flamingo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Kush and Flaming Cookies. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Purple Flamingo is cherished for its striking appearance and delightful aroma. Purple Flamingo typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Purple Flamingo effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Flamingo when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Purple Flamingo features flavors like sweet berry, earthy, and floral notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Purple Flamingo typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Flamingo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
