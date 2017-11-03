ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
57 reviews

Flo OG is a sweet indica-dominant strain with creative effects. Known as a functional indica, Flo OG combines the quality genetics of Flo (by DJ Short) and Rare Dankness #1 (from Rare Dankness Seeds) to create a strain that stimulates the mind while going easy on the body. This strain’s hazy euphoria takes effect immediately as the body buzzes with a gentle relaxing warmth. Enjoy Flo OG to improve mood, curb depression, and promote rest (in higher doses).  

Effects

Relaxed 84%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 28%
Stress 44%
Depression 39%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 28%
Headaches 26%
Dry eyes 28%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

57

Lineage

Rare Dankness #1
Flo
Flo OG

