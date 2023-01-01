Frosted Apricot
Frosted Apricot is a balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Irene Apricot and Slurricane #7. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frosted Apricot has a fruity and grassy aroma with a hint of kushy spice. Frosted Apricot is 23.80% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Frosted Apricot effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Apricot when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, depression, ADHD, PTSD, migraines, and PMS. Bred by Equinoxx, Frosted Apricot features flavors like apricot, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frosted Apricot typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Frosted Apricot is a strain that can help you let go of your worries and find your inner peace. It has a gentle and soothing effect that lifts your mood and relaxes your body. Frosted Apricot is a great strain for enjoying some quality time with yourself or your loved ones. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosted Apricot, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
