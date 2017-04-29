ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 98 reviews

Fruit Loops

aka Fruit Loop Haze

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 98 reviews

Fruit Loops
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

Effects

63 people reported 409 effects
Relaxed 76%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 31%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 17%
Fatigue 15%
Migraines 15%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

98

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Fruit Loops

