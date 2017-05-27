ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Funfetti
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Funfetti

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 35 reviews

Funfetti

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 35 reviews

Funfetti

Funfetti is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Cherry Pie with a select phenotype of Animal Cookies, nicknamed Secret Cookies. This strain was originally bred in Northern California by a group of breeders know as Bay Exclusives and was released in limited quantities. Funfetti expresses itself in dark shades of purple and blue that contrast the bright orange pistils and milky trichomes covering all available surface area of the bud. It carries a piney OG undertone to go along with its sweet creamy flavor that is reminiscent of fresh baked birthday cake. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

write a review

Find Funfetti nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Funfetti nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Funfetti
User uploaded image of Funfetti

Lineage

First strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Funfetti

Products with Funfetti

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Funfetti nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Excellent Funk Albums to Listen to While High
5 Excellent Funk Albums to Listen to While High
New Strains Alert: The Grunk, MILF, Holy Ghost, Sourlope, and More
New Strains Alert: The Grunk, MILF, Holy Ghost, Sourlope, and More

Most popular in