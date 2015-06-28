G13 Widow is a mix of two of the most renowned strains from across the cannabis landscape. G13, whose legend started in the US, combines with the prized White Widow, first bred in the Netherlands. The aroma of this intricate hybrid is sweet and tropical with notes of overripe fruit. G13 Widow is known to express itself as sativa- or indica-dominant depending on which of the many phenotypes it displays. The influence of G13 brings out medical strength, euphoric body effects, while White Widow brings a more uplifted, cerebral buzz. Medical patients note G13 Widow’s ability to fend off body pains and also its impact on stomach issues and appetite stimulation.