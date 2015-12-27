ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 316 reviews

Jedi Kush

aka Jedi OG, Jedi OG Kush

Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Jedi Kush
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Cali Connection’s Jedi Kush brings together the forces of Death Star and SFV OG Kush, an indica alliance that will awaken both mind and body. Jedi Kush’s timid aroma isn’t fully realized until a bud is cracked open, releasing a complex fusion of sour skunk and tangy diesel. Dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, a sensation that builds over time into bolting cerebral energy. This lethargy-free strain is a great way for patients to get a powerful dose of cannabinoids during the day while treating ailments like pain, PTSD, depression, stress, headaches, and appetite loss. Jedi plants show resilience in outdoor gardens but also thrive indoors with a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks.

Relaxed 79%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 55%
Sleepy 45%
Uplifted 40%
Stress 36%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%

SFV OG Kush
Death Star
Jedi Kush
Master Jedi
Galactica OG
Most popular in