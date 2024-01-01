stock photo similar to Garlic Storm
Indica

Garlic Storm

Garlic Storm is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Garlic and an unknown strain. This strain is a pungent and spicy indica that has a relaxing and sedating effect. Garlic Storm is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Storm effects include sleepy, relaxed, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Storm when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Cresco, Garlic Storm features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Garlic Storm typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful indica that can help you sleep and relieve your pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Storm, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Garlic Storm strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Sleepy

Garlic Storm strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Garlic Storm strain reviews4

