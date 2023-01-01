stock photo similar to Gas Station
Be the first to review!
IndicaTHC 22%CBD

Gas Station

aka Gas Pump

Gas Station is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This strain is a creation of Gas Station Extractions, a brand known for producing solventless concentrates. Gas Station has a strong aroma of diesel, pine, and lemon that will fill the room. Gas Station is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Station effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Station when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Gas Station Extractions, Gas Station features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Gas Station typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gas Station is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and euphoric. This strain also has a mood-enhancing and appetite-stimulating effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a meal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Station, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gas Station

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gas Station products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gas Station near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight