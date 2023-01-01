Gas Station
aka Gas Pump
Gas Station is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This strain is a creation of Gas Station Extractions, a brand known for producing solventless concentrates. Gas Station has a strong aroma of diesel, pine, and lemon that will fill the room. Gas Station is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Station effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Station when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Gas Station Extractions, Gas Station features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Gas Station typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gas Station is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and euphoric. This strain also has a mood-enhancing and appetite-stimulating effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a meal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Station, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
