Gas Truffle
Gas Truffle is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gasoline and Truffle. This strain is a creation of Good Day Farm, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Gas Truffle has a decadent aroma of coffee, caramel, and earth that will make you crave dessert. Gas Truffle is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Truffle effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, Gas Truffle features flavors like coffee, caramel, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Gas Truffle typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Gas Truffle is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a mood-enhancing and appetite-stimulating effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a meal. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
