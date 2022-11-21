Gelato Runtz
Gelato Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Gelato Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Gelato Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Gelato #33. Bred by Elev8, Gelato Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Gelato Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, berries, and coffee. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gelato Runtz sensations
Gelato Runtz helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
