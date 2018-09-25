Ghost Cookies from Deschutes Growery is a hybrid cross between Ghost OG and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain retains most of its dark, broad-leaf indica foliage while expressing creative and uplifting effects in consumers. Ghost Cookies holds on to the doughy aroma Cookies is famous for while turning up the volume on notes of hash and sweetness.
