ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost Cookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Ghost Cookies

Hybrid

4.8 33 reviews

Ghost Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 33 reviews

Ghost Cookies

Ghost Cookies from Deschutes Growery is a hybrid cross between Ghost OG and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain retains most of its dark, broad-leaf indica foliage while expressing creative and uplifting effects in consumers. Ghost Cookies holds on to the doughy aroma Cookies is famous for while turning up the volume on notes of hash and sweetness.

Effects

Show all

27 people reported 152 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 44%
Sleepy 40%
Anxiety 18%
PTSD 14%
Arthritis 11%
Asthma 7%
Epilepsy 7%
Dry eyes 18%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

33

Show all

Avatar for ethan69b
Member since 2017
i had bought a cartridge of this strain and i have to say the flavors are crazy good. 2 good hits and you'll be gone
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for oklayla2021
Member since 2017
very hashy, but delightful. pretty strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for hwyattearp
Member since 2017
Imagine how you feel when you smoke Girl Scout Cookies PLUS how you feel when you’re at your most mellow. Boom. Ghost Cookies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ranchero57
Member since 2017
Wonderful nap or night cap. Very potent and great stuff love it !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for VeganBadass
Member since 2017
HOLY SHIT! Heady but sedating. Relaxed to the point of no return... Nice doughy smell as described. This was tested at 28% THC!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Ghost Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ghost Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Ghost Cookies

Products with Ghost Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ghost Cookies nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Oregon’s Craft Cannabis Strains, by the Terpene
Oregon’s Craft Cannabis Strains, by the Terpene

Most popular in