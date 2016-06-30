Ghost Ship is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush Starship and Gupta Kush created by Colorado Seed Inc. Pervasive relaxation cascades over the body, but the buzz is not lethargic. With a very strong aroma that can only be described as “Kushy,” this strain soothes aches and pains while lending heady introspection. Think hard and rest easy. This flower is a solid option for muscle relaxation and stress relief.
