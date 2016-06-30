ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost Ship
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ghost Ship

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 15 reviews

Ghost Ship

Ghost Ship

Ghost Ship is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush Starship and Gupta Kush created by Colorado Seed Inc. Pervasive relaxation cascades over the body, but the buzz is not lethargic. With a very strong aroma that can only be described as “Kushy,” this strain soothes aches and pains while lending heady introspection. Think hard and rest easy. This flower is a solid option for muscle relaxation and stress relief.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

15

Show all

Avatar for XanderFrost
Member since 2015
I picked up this strain during a trip to Colorado recently and I definitely recommend it. The buds were covered in delicious crystals. Great for relaxing at night. Smoking this strain before bed for some reason always gave me vivid weird dreams.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for austinjvk
Member since 2016
I am a very experienced smoker and am very selective about my indica strains. However, this strain impressed me. Very typical "kushy" taste and smell. Hits instantly in the head and outer extremities with a light buzz and tingle. Eventually it settles throughout the body releasing a wave of overwhel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Antithesis
Member since 2015
I’m super picky about my Indicas, (FYI to dispensaries: US INDICA HEADS KNOW WHEN YOU LABEL SHIT “INDICA HYBRID” and put it on special to get rid of what you’re not selling, when it’s a 50/50 hybrid at best) having said that I love this strain. It’s easily top 5 pure indicas, which is all I really s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for cmgo
Member since 2018
I just picked up this strain from Medicine Man in Colorado and downloaded the app just to review it. This is such a sweet tasting bud with amazing crystals. The high is a plesant buzz that lasts several hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for imacheerio
Member since 2016
When it came to easing period cramps, this strain was great. However, don't take this if you're nauseous--it amplified the effects in my case. Over all very good experience!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Ghost Ship nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ghost Ship nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ghost Ship

Products with Ghost Ship

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ghost Ship nearby.

Most popular in