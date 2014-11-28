ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 41 reviews

Gigabud

Gigabud

Gigabud by G13 Lab is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Big Bud and Northern Lights. This strain produces happy but sleep-inducing effects with an earthy aroma of fresh apricots. Gigabud’s relaxing qualities make it a strain best saved for the end of your day or when faced with sleepless nights.

29 people reported 314 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 62%
Sleepy 58%
Hungry 55%
Euphoric 51%
Pain 51%
Stress 51%
Insomnia 37%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 34%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Big Bud
Northern Lights
Gigabud

