Glue Tang Haze
Glue Tang Haze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4, Tangerine Haze, and Puck. This strain is a well-balanced hybrid, offering a mix of sativa and indica genetics in a harmonious blend. Glue Tang Haze is known for its complex flavors and balanced effects, making it a versatile choice for a variety of cannabis consumers. Glue Tang Haze typically boasts a THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a pleasant and manageable high. This strain is ideal for enhancing mood, reducing stress, and fostering creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glue Tang Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced indica-sativa genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Rhythm, Glue Tang Haze features flavors like citrus, earthy, and a hint of diesel. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Glue Tang Haze typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Glue Tang Haze is the strain for those seeking a balanced and flavorful cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Glue Tang Haze, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
