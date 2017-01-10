Godberry is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that provides strong pain relief effects. Most likely a cross between God and Blueberry, this fruity strain is a favorite among growers because it easily produces high yields both indoors and out. Completely body-numbing, this strain won’t lead to any active pursuits and is good for those TV marathon days.
