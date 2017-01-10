ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Godberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Godberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 95 reviews

Godberry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 95 reviews

Godberry

Godberry is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that provides strong pain relief effects. Most likely a cross between God and Blueberry, this fruity strain is a favorite among growers because it easily produces high yields both indoors and out. Completely body-numbing, this strain won’t lead to any active pursuits and is good for those TV marathon days.

Effects

Show all

64 people reported 478 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 53%
Sleepy 50%
Uplifted 32%
Pain 45%
Insomnia 35%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 28%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

95

Show all

Avatar for RoBSkEE
Member since 2014
I'm A Heavy Indica Smoker, This Strain Looked, Smelled, Smoked & Tasted Like Straight Sweet Blueberries!!! The High Was Great!! Relaxed, Had The Munchies, Ate & Watched The Game. Definitely A Must Have!!! Awesome Strain!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dstern1
Member since 2016
Wow. This is strong medicine. Almost a narcotic like pain-killing effect, but without the nasty side effects of taking pills. Great flavor, and scent. Burns evenly and smooth. Don't make plans for after you smoke this strain, unless your plans are to take a nap.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cannibis707
Member since 2013
I'm not gonna lie I bought this just because it had a cool name but as soon as I hit the blunt I started coughing. It took around 5 minutes to hit but when it did OMG I was Stoned. my whole body was numb, I lost my vision for a minute, and I really felt like a zombie. If you're trying to have a good...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Deitab
Member since 2013
Once again Godberry doesn't disappoint. Has to be my all time favorite for relaxing, and releasing all the day's stress. Not a strain I would use unless I were at home and able to relax.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for pfeliks
Member since 2015
I have Gastroparesis( a paralyzed stomach). I have nausea 24/7. This is my favorite strain for nause.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Godberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Godberry nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Godberry

Products with Godberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Godberry nearby.

Most popular in