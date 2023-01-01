Gondola Wish
Gondola Wish is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MK Ultra and Raven. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gondola Wish is a strain that was created by Curio Wellness, a Maryland-based company that produces high-quality cannabis products using organic and clean green-certified farming techniques. Gondola Wish is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gondola Wish effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gondola Wish when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and creativity blocks. Bred by Curio Wellness, Gondola Wish features flavors like lemon, pine, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Gondola Wish typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gondola Wish is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a balanced high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gondola Wish, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gondola WishOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gondola Wish products near you
Similar to Gondola Wish near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—