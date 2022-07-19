Buy Gorilla Kush weed near you
Gorilla Kush effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Gorilla Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, aroused, and tingly. Gorilla Kush has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gorilla Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
