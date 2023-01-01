Grandpa's Cookies
Grandpas Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grandpa’s Stash and Ethos Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grandpas Cookies has a complex and enticing flavor profile that combines the skunk, pine, and tobacco notes of its parents with hints of cream and citrus. This strain is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and long-lasting high. Leafly customers tell us Grandpas Cookies effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandpas Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Legacy Cannabis, Grandpas Cookies features flavors like skunk, cream, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Grandpas Cookies typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Grandpas Cookies is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a cerebral and uplifting buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a fast flowering time and a high yield potential, making it a great choice for growers who want a rewarding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandpas Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
