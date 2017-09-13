ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 32 reviews

Grape Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Grape Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

32

Avatar for EarlyGirl419
Member since 2016
Leafly, get your facts straight. According to Purple Caper Seeds website, Grape Cookies genetics are Cali Grapes x Cookie F2. I am in awe of this beautiful plant. Much love to Purple Caper for their tireless work on and dedication to breeding great medicine. I'm honored to have grown this ma...
Relaxed
Avatar for kushy9
Member since 2016
Taste like gsc but did have a very slight hint of grape. I thought I wasn't even high then about 20 min after smoking I was hit with a huge wave of euphoria and a major couch lock that made me so lazy. This helps so much for SA and GAD, it's unbelievable. Also fantastic for depression. Very chill bu...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bigbluefan
Member since 2016
Very happy. Has taken edge off some pain and really helping with anxiety and spasms. Tastes great. Calming high. I am so thankful CT saw the light and offered medical marijuana to patients who so desperately need it. I will be on certain meds my entire life but marijuana has allowed me to stop takin...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Itsalways420somewhere
Member since 2017
I thought nothing was happening and then it hit me. I couldnt move for 30 seconds. After that everything felt slow motion while time was moving normally. Later I looked up and there were stars everywhere and they were moving off the ceiling. 100% recommend.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hilyfe2287
Member since 2017
This strain was a creeper for us. At first the flower has a nice pleasant taste which leaves you the impression you can smoke it all day. But later(10mins)... I find out this was a sleeper 👊! A lovely body feel that has you relaxing and riding smooth purp waves!
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Grape Kush
GSC
Grape Cookies

Products with Grape Cookies

