Grape Gorilla Glue
aka Grape GG
Grape Gorilla Glue effects are mostly calming.
Grape Gorilla Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Gorilla Glue, also known as Grape GG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. Grape Gorilla Glue has 26% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Gorilla Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
